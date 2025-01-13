Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron adjusts a pipe for an oxygen tank inside of a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th ELRS supply liquid oxygen to aircraft deployed, which provide aircrew members oxygen during combat sorties throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)