Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron laughs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. Cryogenics technicians oversee the daily inspection, maintenance and operation of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 02:16
|Photo ID:
|8829353
|VIRIN:
|250103-F-LY429-1042
|Resolution:
|4240x2552
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
