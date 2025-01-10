138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 138th Security Forces Squadron participate in a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. The exercise evaluated several units that support the operational mission, and included aircraft maintenance, simulated attack response, and how to respond to a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear threats, among other capabilities. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)