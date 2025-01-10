138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 138th Security Forces Squadron participate in a gas mask confidence course during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2025. During the confidence course, members gain knowledge on the effectiveness of their gear by securing their masks after being exposed to an irritant and clearing the mask which allows them to breath clean air. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)