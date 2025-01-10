138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform job duties while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. MOPP gear is used to protect Airmen in a toxic environment and consists of chemical and biological warfare jacket and pants, protective rubber boots and gloves, a helmet and a gas mask. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)