138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Airmen from the 138th Security Forces Squadron participate in a gas mask confidence course during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2025. Gas mask confidence courses are vital to ensure operational effectiveness, safety, and the successful execution of missions in potentially life-threatening environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)