138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

138th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters respond to a simulated explosion during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. One aspect of the exercise included self aid and buddy care, which required members to triage simulated wounded personnel, evacuate them from buildings and render life-saving measures. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)