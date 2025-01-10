Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 15]

    138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters respond to a simulated explosion during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. One aspect of the exercise included self aid and buddy care, which required members to triage simulated wounded personnel, evacuate them from buildings and render life-saving measures. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

