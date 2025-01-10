138th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters respond to a simulated explosion during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. One aspect of the exercise included self aid and buddy care, which required members to triage simulated wounded personnel, evacuate them from buildings and render life-saving measures. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8829101
|VIRIN:
|250112-Z-QZ854-1009
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.