138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Christopher Rexwinkle, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in a tabletop discussion during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan.11, 2025. Airmen from the 138th CES responded to a simulated runway explosion and had to work together to coordinate repair efforts to get the runway mission ready again. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)