138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Master Sgt. Aaron Vetter, 138th Fighter Wing Emergency Manager, releases a can of CS gas during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2025. Members of the Wing participated in a mask confidence course, which is vital to ensure operational effectiveness, safety, and the successful execution of missions in potentially life-threatening environments. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)