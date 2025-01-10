138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 138th Fighter Wing Inspector General office, the 138th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the Wing Inspection team participate in a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. During the exercise, the IG office and WIT members evaluated Airmen’s performance and their ability to adapt and operate while operating in a simulated contested environment. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)