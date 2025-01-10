138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman with the 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron repairs an F-16 Viper while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen were expected to don their MOPP gear during simulated attacks, and were evaluated on how well they were able to adapt and perform duty responsibilities in a contested environment. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)