138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

A 138th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter removes a simulated injured person from a building during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 12, 2025. These exercises evaluate the Wing's ability to meet wartime and contingency tasks of employing and sustaining forces, and maintaining the ability to survive and operate in a deployed location. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)