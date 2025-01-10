138FW Participates in Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Matthew Catron, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in a tabletop discussion during a base-wide exercise at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen used miniature truck models and a dry erase board to simulate runway repair response efforts, allowing for an effective walk-through of protocol in an environment where all participants can remain in the same room. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)