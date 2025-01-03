Airmen sit in the cockpit of a T-1A Jayhawk simulator while being guided by retired Col Andy "Gatos" Katz, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. To honor the legacy of the T-1A Jayhawk, Airmen took part in red carpet simulators, being able to practice flying the T-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823945
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1969
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.