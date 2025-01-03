Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen sit in the cockpit of a T-1A Jayhawk simulator while being guided by retired Col Andy "Gatos" Katz, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. To honor the legacy of the T-1A Jayhawk, Airmen took part in red carpet simulators, being able to practice flying the T-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)