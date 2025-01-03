Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 6 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Airmen come together to celebrate the legacy of the T-1A Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen of the 86th Flying Training Squadron held a barbecue and ceremony to celebrate the 31 years of service the T-1A had at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 8823904
    VIRIN: 241218-F-IL807-1964
    Resolution: 4985x2804
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset
    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th FTS
    T-1 Jawhawk
    T-1A Divestment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download