Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Airmen come together to celebrate the legacy of the T-1A Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen of the 86th Flying Training Squadron held a barbecue and ceremony to celebrate the 31 years of service the T-1A had at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)