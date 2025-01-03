The last T-1A Jayhawk before taxing at Laughlin Air Force Base Dec. 17, 2024. The final Jayhawk to leave Laughlin was tail number 346, the First Assignment Instructor Pilot heritage tail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823924
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1972
|Resolution:
|3194x3993
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.