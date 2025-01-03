Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Col Andy "Gatos" Katz signs the tail of the last T-1A Jayhawk, before its final departure at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. When signing the aircraft, First Assignment Instructor Pilots signed the aircraft in white markers while other Airmen signed in black markers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)