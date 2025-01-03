U.S. Air Force retired Col Andy "Gatos" Katz signs the tail of the last T-1A Jayhawk, before its final departure at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. When signing the aircraft, First Assignment Instructor Pilots signed the aircraft in white markers while other Airmen signed in black markers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823943
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1971
|Resolution:
|4643x3714
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.