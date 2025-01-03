Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 14 of 16]

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Col Andy "Gatos" Katz signs the tail of the last T-1A Jayhawk, before its final departure at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. When signing the aircraft, First Assignment Instructor Pilots signed the aircraft in white markers while other Airmen signed in black markers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 8823943
    VIRIN: 241218-F-IL807-1971
    Resolution: 4643x3714
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    86th FTS
    T-1 Jawhawk
    T-1A Divestment

