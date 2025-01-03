Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph "Angry" McCane, 47th Operations Group commander, signs the last T-1A Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen from all over the base signed the final Jayhawk at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)