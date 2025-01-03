Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph "Angry" McCane, 47th Operations Group commander, signs the last T-1A Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen from all over the base signed the final Jayhawk at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823909
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1968
|Resolution:
|2402x3003
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
