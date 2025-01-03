Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A five-ship formation flies over the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower Laughlin at Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The final flight of the T-1A at Laughlin consisted of two T-6A Texan IIs, two T-38C Talons, and the final T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)