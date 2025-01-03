A five-ship formation flies over the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower Laughlin at Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The final flight of the T-1A at Laughlin consisted of two T-6A Texan IIs, two T-38C Talons, and the final T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823923
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1976
|Resolution:
|3774x3019
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.