U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Nathan Hedden, 86th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) commander, presents a plaque to retired Col James Muniz, 86th FTS instructor pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen of the 86th Flying Training Squadron held a barbecue and ceremony to celebrate the 31 years of service the T-1A Jayhawk had at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823907
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1967
|Resolution:
|3073x2459
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS