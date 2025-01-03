Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Hedden, 86th Flying Training Squadron commander, speaks to Airmen at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024. Airmen of the 86th Flying Training Squadron held a barbecue and ceremony to celebrate the 31 years of service the T-1A Jayhawk had at Laughlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)