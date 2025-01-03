The final T-1A Jayhawk takes off while a pair of T-6A Texan IIs begin their flight at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. To mark the end of its 31 year service, the final T-1A took part in a two-pass, five-ship flyover of the Air Traffic Control tower and the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8823910
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IL807-1975
|Resolution:
|1982x2477
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.