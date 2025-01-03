Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The final T-1A Jayhawk takes off while a pair of T-6A Texan IIs begin their flight at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. To mark the end of its 31 year service, the final T-1A took part in a two-pass, five-ship flyover of the Air Traffic Control tower and the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)