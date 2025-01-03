Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 86th Flying Training Squadron give a final salute to the T-1A Jayhawk as it taxis away at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. The T-1A Jayhawk had a 31 year career at Laughlin, first arriving in Nov. of 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)