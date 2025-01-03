Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 12 of 13]

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden stands next to Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., during the reading of the Medal of Honor citation for Capt. Nelson at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 8822118
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2011
    Resolution: 7840x5227
    Size: 50.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-Nelson

