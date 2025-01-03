Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden stands next to Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., during the reading of the Medal of Honor citation for Capt. Nelson at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)