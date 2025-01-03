Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden poses with the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Wataru Nakamura alongside Pfc. Nakamura's family member, Gary Takashima, who received the award on his behalf. Nakamura – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of heroism on May 18, 1951 that saved the lives of his comrades during enemy fire, and resulted in his death by an enemy grenade, near P’ungchon-in, Korea while serving with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)