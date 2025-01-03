Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 3 of 13]

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden poses with the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Wataru Nakamura alongside Pfc. Nakamura's family member, Gary Takashima, who received the award on his behalf. Nakamura – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of heroism on May 18, 1951 that saved the lives of his comrades during enemy fire, and resulted in his death by an enemy grenade, near P’ungchon-in, Korea while serving with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 8822108
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2004
    Resolution: 7461x4974
    Size: 35.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

