President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson to his sister, Juanita P. Mendez, during a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8822116
|VIRIN:
|250103-A-AR102-2008
|Resolution:
|7908x5272
|Size:
|49.25 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.