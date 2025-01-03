Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson to his sister, Juanita P. Mendez, during a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)