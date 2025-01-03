Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden and Laura E. Blevins, daughter of former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, listen as the Medal of Honor citation for Cavazos is read during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Cavazos – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism under intense enemy mortar and artillery fire near Sagimak, Korea, June 14, 1953, while serving as a first lieutenant in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)