Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

President Joe Biden and Laura E. Blevins, daughter of former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, listen as the Medal of Honor citation for Cavazos is read during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Cavazos – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism under intense enemy mortar and artillery fire near Sagimak, Korea, June 14, 1953, while serving as a first lieutenant in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8822114
|VIRIN:
|250103-A-AR102-2009
|Resolution:
|7612x5075
|Size:
|44.08 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
