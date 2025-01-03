Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig to his sister, Loretta Orig, during a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. Pvt. Orig – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty during enemy contact on Feb. 15, 1951, near Chipyong-ni, Korea, while serving in Company G, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by…)
|01.03.2025
|01.03.2025 22:00
|8822110
|250103-A-AR102-2002
|7288x4859
|49.18 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|0
