Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

President Joe Biden stands beside Loretta Orig, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and sister of former U.S. Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, during the reading of Pvt. Orig's Medal of Honor citation at a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. Orig – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty during enemy contact on Feb. 15, 1951, near Chipyong-ni, Korea, while serving in Company G, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)