Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

President Joe Biden poses for photos with Victoria F. Secrest after presenting her the Medal of Honor on behalf of her father, former U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee, during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. McGee – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor in saving the lives of his comrades during an assault on enemy fortified positions at Hill 528 on June 16, 1952, near Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea, while serving as a light machine gunner with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)