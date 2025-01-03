Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden poses for photos with Victoria F. Secrest after presenting her the Medal of Honor on behalf of her father, former U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee, during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. McGee – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor in saving the lives of his comrades during an assault on enemy fortified positions at Hill 528 on June 16, 1952, near Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea, while serving as a light machine gunner with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2006
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-McGee

