Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Laura E. Blevins on behalf of her father, former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Cavazos – who later achieved the distinction of becoming the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general – was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of extraordinary heroism during the Korean War on June 14, 1953, near Sagimak, Korea, while serving in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)