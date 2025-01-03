Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Laura E. Blevins on behalf of her father, former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Cavazos – who later achieved the distinction of becoming the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general – was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of extraordinary heroism during the Korean War on June 14, 1953, near Sagimak, Korea, while serving in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 8822115
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2010
    Resolution: 7386x4924
    Size: 46.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-Cavazos

