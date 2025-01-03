President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Laura E. Blevins on behalf of her father, former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Cavazos – who later achieved the distinction of becoming the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general – was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of extraordinary heroism during the Korean War on June 14, 1953, near Sagimak, Korea, while serving in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8822115
|VIRIN:
|250103-A-AR102-2010
|Resolution:
|7386x4924
|Size:
|46.02 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.