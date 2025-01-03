Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 7 of 13]

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden and Juanita P. Mendez, sister of former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, listen to the Medal of Honor citation for Pfc. Johnson's actions during the Korean War as part of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 8822113
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2007
    Resolution: 7926x5284
    Size: 41.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-Johnson

