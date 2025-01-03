Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden and Juanita P. Mendez, sister of former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, listen to the Medal of Honor citation for Pfc. Johnson's actions during the Korean War as part of a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)