Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden presents to the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., to his daughter, Debra Nelson McKnight, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)