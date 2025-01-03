Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden presents to the Medal of Honor for former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., to his daughter, Debra Nelson McKnight, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House today – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 8822119
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-2012
    Resolution: 7910x5273
    Size: 54.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-Nelson

