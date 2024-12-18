13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Spencer Coelho-Whipple, 56th Security Forces Squadron operations noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates firing drills to Airmen of the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron during their first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Designated as one of the Air Force’s combat support training ranges, Camp McGregor, and its host base Fort Bliss, Texas, allows the 13th CABS and other ATF units to train in an austere environment, honing team-focused and cross functional readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)