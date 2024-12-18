13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force security forces Defenders assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron plan to evacuate two simulated casualties during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 14, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the assault and subsequent capture, the Defenders faced multiple challenges, including drone attacks, security breaches, civil affairs, and counter attacks from simulated opposing forces. The 13th CABS ended their training event with two combat training exercises, one exclusively for security forces Airmen, and another larger exercise for the entire 13th CABS and 13th ATF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)