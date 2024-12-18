13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Photo By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron stares down a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron stares down a Humvee driven by simulated opposing forces during the final combat training exercise of the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 15, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the CTE, the 13th CABS held a forward operating base by themselves, while defending against simulated OPFOR attacks from the ground and from fixed wing and multirotor drones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, conducted their first Air Task Force training exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Camp McGregor, New Mexico, 3 Dec. to 16 Dec. 2024.



As the Air Force restructures to prepare for great power competition, Airmen assigned to Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; McConnell AFB, Kansas; and Luke AFB came together to hone crucial skills needed for combat and deployment readiness.



The 13th CABS serves as the combat support team for the 13th Air Task Force, providing essential combat services such as base defense, civil engineering, communications, and material management.



“The 13th CABS is a singular unit of action comprised of multiple Air Force career fields that maintain main operating stations or forward operating bases while deployed to austere environments,” said Master Sgt. Spencer Coelho-Whipple, 13th CABS security forces functional lead. “The CABS is responsible for tasks such as manning entry control points, loading cargo onto aircraft, utilizing counter-unmanned aerial systems, and repairing runways and other crucial air base infrastructure.”



During the training, 13th CABS Airmen attended multiple classes and trainings held organically by other 13th CABS Airmen who specialize in the subjects being taught. The Army’s 2-363rd Training Support Battalion, known as Task Force Black Scorpion, assisted the 13th CABS by simulating various exercise scenarios, such as drone attacks and indirect fire, as well as playing opposing forces during the two combat training exercises.



This training marked the first use of a combat support training range by the 13th CABS, allowing Airmen from different career fields to come together as a team to train in austere environments.



Combat support training ranges, or CSTRs, are multi-functional installation and mission support training sites, allowing commanders to ensure their Airmen are prepared to deploy and win future conflicts.



“CSTR locations are platforms that units of action can use to conduct training on equipment that they don’t usually get their hands on every day,” said Pervis King, CSTR program manager. “At the same time, it allows them to conduct the sets and reps to build teams out of multiple units that come from different bases.”



Coelho-Whipple and King spoke of the challenges and successes the 13th CABS experienced during the training.



“When you throw groups of Airmen from different career fields together, you’re initially going to deal with contrast and conflict,” said Coelho-Whipple. “After the first few days though, the Airmen realized that to succeed, they needed to come together as a team and work together. Now, they’re becoming friends and forming into a synchronized group to face whatever is thrown at them.”



“In my eyes this has exceeded the expectations,” said King. “Seeing Airmen really motivated, coming together to get after the mission. A lot of it has to do with the leadership, because they come out here and they’re excited and motivated, and that matriculates down into the masses.”



The 13th CABS now shift their focus to their second CSTR training event in February at Tyndall AFB, Florida, as they continue to prepare and train for their upcoming first deployment. The Airmen of the 13th CABS serve as reminders of the lethality and combat agility that the Air Force stands ready to deliver at a moments notice.