13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron stares down a Humvee driven by simulated opposing forces during the final combat training exercise of the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 15, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the CTE, the 13th CABS held a forward operating base by themselves, while defending against simulated OPFOR attacks from the ground and from fixed wing and multirotor drones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)