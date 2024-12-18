A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron stares down a Humvee driven by simulated opposing forces during the final combat training exercise of the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 15, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the CTE, the 13th CABS held a forward operating base by themselves, while defending against simulated OPFOR attacks from the ground and from fixed wing and multirotor drones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8810299
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-VE235-1095
|Resolution:
|4886x3251
|Size:
|849.33 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
No keywords found.