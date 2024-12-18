13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron hype each other up before participating in vehicle rollover training during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 6, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training was conducted with a rollover simulator, which allows personnel to train and practice safely egressing out of a vehicle in the event of a rollover. The simulators were part of the 13th CABS convoy training, where they learned how to safely manage, plan, and conduct tactical convoys in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)