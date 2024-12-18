13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron learn convoy formations and maneuvers during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 6, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 13th CABS is part of the 13th ATF and is comprised of 340 personnel from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; and McConnell AFB, Kansas. Airmen from different career fields act as the primary base operation support element for the Air Force’s new deployment model postured to support up to 2,500 personnel in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)