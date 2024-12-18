Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 4 of 11]

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron learn convoy formations and maneuvers during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 6, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 13th CABS is part of the 13th ATF and is comprised of 340 personnel from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; and McConnell AFB, Kansas. Airmen from different career fields act as the primary base operation support element for the Air Force’s new deployment model postured to support up to 2,500 personnel in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

    This work, 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    Luke AFB
    13th Combat Air Base Squadron
    13th Air Task Force

