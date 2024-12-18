Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force security forces Defenders assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron assault a simulated village during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 14, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. During the assault and subsequent capture, the Defenders faced multiple challenges, including drone attacks, security breaches, civil affairs, and counter attacks from simulated opposing forces. The 13th CABS ended their training event with two combat training exercises, one exclusively for security forces Airmen, and another larger exercise for the entire 13th CABS and 13th ATF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8810297
    VIRIN: 241214-F-VE235-1173
    Resolution: 4966x3304
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    13th Combat Air Base Squadron
    13th Air Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download