13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron conduct convoy training during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 6, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. This initial training focused on the general movement and posturing of tactical convoys, including halt procedures and off-road maneuvering. Designated as one of the Air Force’s combat support training ranges, Camp McGregor, New Mexico, and its host base, Fort Bliss, allow the 13th CABS and other ATF units to train in an austere environment, honing team-focused and cross functional readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)