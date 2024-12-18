U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron conduct convoy training during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 6, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. This initial training focused on the general movement and posturing of tactical convoys, including halt procedures and off-road maneuvering. Designated as one of the Air Force’s combat support training ranges, Camp McGregor, New Mexico, and its host base, Fort Bliss, allow the 13th CABS and other ATF units to train in an austere environment, honing team-focused and cross functional readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8810290
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-VE235-1169
|Resolution:
|4188x2786
|Size:
|862.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
