A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron utilizes a Drone Defender during counter unmanned aerial systems training during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 13, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Airmen received training on various counter UAS equipment including the Dronebuster and the larger Drone Defender system, as well as identification of UAS and the tactics used by the pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8810295
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-VE235-1199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss
