13th CABS conducts first CSTR event at Ft. Bliss

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron utilizes a Dronebuster Block 3B during a simulated unmanned aerial systems attack during the 13th CABS first Air Task Force training event, Dec. 13, 2024, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Airmen received training on various counter UAS equipment including the Dronebuster and the larger Drone Defender system, as well as identification of UAS and the tactics used by the pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)