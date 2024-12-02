USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-MW880-1182 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Crash and Salvage Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) pose for a photo during flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)