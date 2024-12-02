USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-MW880-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Lt. Legrand Guerry, assigned the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, off the flight deck during flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)