241207-N-SK738-1068 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jaxson Toler, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), disassembles an M18 service pistol for cleaning, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting flight deck certifications as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)