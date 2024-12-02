Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-SK738-1043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) get haircuts to maintain grooming standards, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting flight deck certifications as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)