    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 37 of 51]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241207-N-MW880-1166 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Lt. Legrand Guerry, assigned the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), launches an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the Patriots of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, off the flight deck during flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 12:59
    Photo ID: 8787951
    VIRIN: 241207-N-MW880-1166
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Jets
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Flight deck
    US Navy
    VFA 105

