241207-N-SK738-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Maldonado Vargas, right, gives a haircut to Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Tanner Moorehead, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the ship’s barbershop, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting flight deck certifications as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)