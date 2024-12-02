Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-PG443-2013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jackson Staley, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inventories tools, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting flight deck certifications as part of the optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)